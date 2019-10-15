× Grain Bin a ‘Total Loss’ After Morning Fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Several fire crews were called out to help with a grain bin fire in rural Carlisle early Tuesday morning.

Hartford Fire Chief Zack Prickett says they responded to a farm in the 2100 block of Fulton St. around 6:30 a.m. after getting a call about smoke coming from a grain bin. When firefighters arrived they found one of the grain bins fully engulfed in flame

Fire crews from Indianola, Milo, Pleasant Hill, and Norwalk were called in to assist Hartford firefighters.

Prickett says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby grain bins or affecting propane tanks on the property and they train for similar situations.

“On probably an annual basis we do work with the co-ops and the larger private farmers and we do tour their facilities just like this so we have a familiarization of their facilities so that when something happens like this, we know what their resources are and a lot of their things so that we know what we’re getting in to in case we have a situation like this,” said Prickett.

The fire appears to have started in the batch dryer on the top of the grain bin, which holds about 1,000 bushels of corn. The cause is still being investigated.

Some firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day to evacuate the remaining corn from the bin and monitor the structure’s stability.

The grain bin is considered a complete loss.