Neglected Horses Rescued From Warren County Property

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Three neglected horses are recovering at the Animal Rescue League after being rescued from a Warren County property.

The ARL said they were contacted by the sheriff's office after the animals were loose on the side of the road. The owner agreed to surrender the horses to the shelter. All three are thin and the ARL said it is clear they have been deprived of food and medical care for quite some time. The horses are expected to be OK, but they have a long road ahead to recovery.

“We have an excellent rate here at the ARL with rehabilitating and rehoming horses from this sort of situation, so I wouldn't expect any problems with getting these horses back up to good health and getting him new homes,” said Scott Wilson, animal welfare intervention coordinator for the ARL of Iowa.

The owner could face livestock neglect charges, but so far no charges have been filed.