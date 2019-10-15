× Police Identify Human Remains Found Near Homeless Camp

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police identified the body found in a heavily wooded area earlier this month.

The victim in the case is 23-year-old Marshal Johnson.

Police were called on the report of a body found in a wooded area south of SW 16th Street and MLK Parkway near the former DICO site on Oct. 8. Police said his remains were “cleverly concealed.” They believe his death happened months ago.

Johnson was identified through an extensive forensic examination.

Police are investigating Johnson’s death as a homicide.