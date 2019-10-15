× Teen Now Charged as Adult in Deadly Fort Dodge Drug Deal

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A sixteen-year-old previously charged as a juvenile in a Fort Dodge drug deal that turned deadly last week has now been charged as an adult.

Court records show 16-year-old Tate Martinson has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The robbery and shooting happened October 11th in the 1400 Block of A Street West. When officers arrived, they found Yaqoub in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by EMTs at the scene.

The complaint says Martinson admitted he and another individual, who police identified as 19-year-old Damion Chavez, were there to take part in a drug deal with Yaqoub. Police say the two did not have a way to pay for the drugs and Martinson, “had knowledge that an assault would be committed in order to obtain the controlled substances and committed this act, knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully.”

Chavez is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the case and fled to Georgia, where he was taken into custody on October 13th. He will be extradited to Iowa to face the charges.

Martinson had originally been charged with Aiding and Abetting Robbery as a juvenile. A preliminary hearing has been set for him on October. 24th.