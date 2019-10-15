× Trial Delayed for Ames Man Accused of Burning Church’s LGBTQ Pride Flag

AMES, Iowa — The trial for an Ames man who admitted to lighting an LGBTQ pride banner on fire at a church over the summer has been delayed a week.

Adolfo Martinez was scheduled to be in court in Story County Tuesday, but that trial has been pushed back to next Tuesday.

Martinez faces hate crime charges along with harassment, reckless use of fire, and theft.

Back in June, police say Martinez left the Dangerous Curves club and walked over to the Ames United Church of Christ. He pulled the LGBTQ flag from the front door before dousing it in lighter fluid and lighting it on fire.

Witnesses and the pastor of the church say Martinez was motivated by the church’s acceptance of Muslims and refugees.