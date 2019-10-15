Webster City Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Eagle Grove Stabbing

Posted 5:54 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, October 15, 2019

David Hernandez (WHO-HD)

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A Webster City man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man back in July.

Police said 30-year-old David Hernandez stabbed Carl Burras in the area of 400 SE 2nd Street in Eagle Grove on July 10.

Hernandez is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Eagle Grove Police Department at 515-448-4793.

