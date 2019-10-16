× Arrest Made After Police Chase Goes Through Norwalk Golf Course

NORWALK, Iowa – An early morning police chase that went through a golf course resulted in one arrest Wednesday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the chase began at SW 9th and Hackley in Des Moines around 3:50 a.m. after police located a suspect in a theft from Romantix. Forty-three-year-old Donald Newton refused to stop for officers and took off heading south and in to Norwalk.

Police pursued Newton and at one point they were chasing him through Echo Valley Golf Club’s course.

The chase ended on Sunset Drive near the golf club and Newton was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding, driving while barred, and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials are waiting until daylight to assess whether there was any damage done to the golf course.