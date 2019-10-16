Guilty Verdict in 2015 Des Moines Murder, Attempted Murder Case

Alf Freddie Clark (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was found guilty Tuesday in connection with a 2015 murder.

Court documents show a Polk County jury found 64-year-old Alf Freddie Clark Sr. guilty of first-degree murder in Tacono Conner’s death. He was also found guilty of attempted murder for the shooting of Amy Stolki and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors say Clark shot Conner and Stolki in the hallway outside of Conner’s apartment at 5201 South Union on December 27th, 2015.

Clark disappeared just a few hours after the shooting and he wasn’t taken into custody until June of 2018, when a Federal Fugitive Task Force arrested him on a material witness warrant in Tucson, Arizona.

Clark’s trial began on Oct. 7th and the jury reached a verdict Tuesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 12th. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life in prison.

