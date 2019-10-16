T.J. Juskiewicz Explains Why He Left RAGBRAI and Created Own Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a bombshell announcement Tuesday. The Des Moines Register's RAGBRAI staff resigned and they were starting their own ride across Iowa next year.

The former RAGBRAI director, T.J. Juskiewicz released a statement saying the decision was in response to the way the newspaper handled the Carson King story. A Des Moines Register reporter was fired after he dug up racially charged tweets made by King when he was 16. Juskiewicz said he received a lot of questions from RAGBRAI participants but the Register wouldn't let him respond the way he wanted.

