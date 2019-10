× Urbandale Man Killed in I-80 Accident

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man is dead following an accident on I-80 Tuesday night.

It happened near the 133 mile-marker on westbound I-80 around 6:23 p.m.

The Iowa State Patrol says 64-year-old Paul Pinegar was parked on the shoulder near a construction site when his Jeep rolled into the ditch. Pinegar was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the accident continues.