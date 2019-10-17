Big Game Bound Week 7: Life Without Luck, QB Debate in Carolina

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 7 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking about surprise quarterback performances. We highlight the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their big matchup with the Houston Texans. How have they been able to survive without Andrew Luck? And is there a discussion to be had in Carolina? Are the Panthers close to cutting ties with Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP?

Also this week, we’re breaking down a huge clash in the NFC: the Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints. Our Nexstar insiders dive deeper into what’s causing the Bears to sputter early in the season. Can the Saints keep the momentum going as they play without long-time, all-star quarterback Drew Brees?