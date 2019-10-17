Kansas Church to Hold Prayer Services for Quarterback’s Injured Ankle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. - A Kansas church is asking for some divine intervention as the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to play through an injured ankle, according to WDAF.

Fans realized how serious the injury could be after the Colts sacked Mahomes in Week 5. The injured ankle tarnished some of the Mahomes Magic as reality caught up to the star quarterback and his fans.

Now a metro church is asking for a little help, a little divine intervention, you could say.

"With the last two games, we kind of thought that they may need some type of help," said Dave Burton, facilities director at Asbury United Methodist church in Prairie Village. "We knew that his ankle was injured so we decided to possibly have a healing service to help him heal that ankle quicker."

The church plans to hold prayer services Sunday morning to ask for God's help in healing Mahomes' injured ankle.

The idea is spreading through Chiefs Kingdom because of a sign sitting on the church's property.

Everyone is welcome to attend the prayer and healing services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The church said it will also send up a mention for any other NFL teams and their fans. So far, it hasn't received any prayer requests for the Chiefs opponents.

You won't even need to sacrifice watching the Kansas City Chiefs to make it to one of the services Sunday morning. The Chiefs take on the Broncos on Thursday night in Denver.