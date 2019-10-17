× Man Dies from Injuries After Being Hit by SUV Near Broadlawns Medical Center

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has died from his injuries after being hit by an SUV in front of Broadlawns Medical Center Wednesday night.

The accident happened in the 1800 block of Hickman around 9:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The SUV was traveling westbound when a 56-year-old man stepped into traffic and was hit. He suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries around 11:50 p.m.

Sgt. Parizek says the crash is still under investigation but it appears the driver of the SUV was not at fault. They have ruled out impairment, excessive speed, and distracted driving.

The name of the man has not yet been released.