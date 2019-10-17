× Man Suffers Serious Head Injuries After Being Hit by SUV Near Broadlawns Medical Center

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man was seriously injured when he was hit by an SUV in front of Broadlawns Medical Center Wednesday night.

The accident happened in the 1800 block of Hickman around 9:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The SUV was traveling westbound when a 56-year-old man stepped into traffic and was hit. He suffered serious head injuries and was transported to another hospital for treatment. His name and current condition are not available.

Sgt. Parizek says the crash is still under investigation but it appears the driver of the SUV was not at fault.