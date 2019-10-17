Metro Salvation Army Stores Give Away Free Winter Coats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Winter is just around the corner and it’s time to break out the cold weather clothes.

But for those who don’t have a warm enough jacket to wear outside, the Salvation Army stores in the metro are giving them away for free this weekend.

“It’s absolutely free, we just ask one coat per family member, just so we can provide for as many people as we can, no hassle, no big sign up for anything, just if you need a coat come and get one,” Salvation Army Store Supervisor Jennifer Rodriguez said.

This is the third year the metro Salvation Army stores have done this free coat drive and they expect between 300 and 500 people to show up. Unfortunately, they said they don’t have as many coats to give away this year as they have in the past. That is why they are asking the public to donate their old winter coats Thursday because the free coat drive is this Friday and Saturday.

On those days, anyone who needs a coat can come in and get one, all they ask is people only take one coat per family member. Past years have shown how grateful people are to not have to pay high prices for a little warmth.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen anyone walking outside without a coat, or if you’ve even gone outside without a coat, it is so frigid here. And it’s so important, especially for children, going to school without a coat, it’s just something we don’t like to see,” Rodriguez said.

The free coat drive is this Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at every Salvation Army store in Des Moines, Clive, Ames, and Ankeny.