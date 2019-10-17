× Stuart Man Accused of Raping Teen After Climbing Through Her Bedroom Window

STUART, Iowa — Stuart police say a 26-year-old man broke into a teenage girl’s home and sexually assaulted her earlier this week.

According to a police report, the girl and a friend were watching a movie in her bedroom when Derrick Henry broke in through her bedroom window. Henry allegedly pushed the friend aside and sexually assaulted the victim in her room. The victim says she tried to scream for help but couldn’t. Her friend attempted to pull Henry off the girl but wasn’t able to.

Henry allegedly left through the victim’s window as the victim’s mother was coming into the room.

Henry told police that he’d been home with his girlfriend at the time of the alleged assault. However his girlfriend told officers that he had “left at times” during the evening.

Henry is charged with Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree and First Degree Burglary. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.