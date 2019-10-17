× Two Injured in Late Night I-235 Crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were injured in an accident that blocked two westbound lanes of I-235 late Wednesday night.

The crash happened between the 22nd Street ramp and the Valley West Drive exit.

West Des Moines police say it was a two-car collision but they are still working to figure out how and when it happened.

Two people were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Multiple agencies from West Des Moines, Clive, and Windsor Heights all responded.

The roadway was opened back up by 12:30 on Thursday morning.