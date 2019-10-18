Authorities Identify Suspect, Deputies Involved in Stuart Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect and deputies involved in an officer-involved shooting in Stuart Thursday night.

At 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Guthrie County Deputy Kent Gries, Guthrie County Deputy Steven Henry, Guthrie County Deputy Jim Mink, and Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 52-year old Randall Comly at 615 SW 7th Street, Apartment #1, in Stuart. The law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Comly on outstanding felony warrants.

DPS said the officers knocked on the apartment door, where they were met by an man, not Comly. According to DPS, the officers entered the apartment, and while searching for Comly, the officers were met with gunfire. The officers returned fire. In the exchange of gunfire, deputies Mink and Henry sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a third deputy sustained a gunpowder burn. Comly sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. All those injured were transported to Des Moines hospitals. Mink and Henry are both listed in good condition. Comly's condition is currently unknown.

DPS said two women were also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and neither were injured.

According to DPS, more than 50 police officers, deputies and troopers responded to the shooting. Arriving officers were able to secure the area, evacuate neighbors, negotiate a peaceful ending to the incident and take Comly into custody. Police have not filed any charges yet against Comly related to the shooting.

Comly is no stranger to law enforcement and has several felony convictions on his record. Back in August, he was arrested in the town of Casey on burglary and several firearm charges.

Witnesses say Comly broke into a home and began yelling at people inside before threatening a man and firing a shot above his head. Officers had to use force to take him into custody.

Comly has also been convicted of at least five felony drug charges over the past 18 years.