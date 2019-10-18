Deputies ‘Stable’ After Being Shot Serving Arrest Warrant in Stuart, Police Officer Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Iowa – Two Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputies are stable after being shot Thursday night while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Stuart. A third law enforcement officer, a Stuart Police officer, was also injured in the incident but was not shot.

Greg Laggan with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center confirms one of the deputies was transported by air ambulance and the other deputy and police officer were brought by ambulance to the Des Moines hospital for treatment. Laggan says both deputies received gunshot wound but are currently stable and being cared for in regular patient rooms, not in critical care.

Laggan wasn’t able to elaborate on the injuries to the Stuart police officer but did say they were not shot.

The deputies from Guthrie County and the officer from the Stuart Police Department were serving an arrest warrant at a unit at the Summit Street Apartments in southwest Stuart when the shooting incident occurred. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright tells Channel 13 that two deputies suffered gunshot wounds and one police officer was injured.

Information on any suspects in the shooting has not yet been released by police.

According to law enforcement dispatcher audio from Guthrie County during the incident, the first call for assistance came around 10:45 p.m. and said there was an officer-involved shooting with an officer down. A few minutes later a dispatcher says, "You guys be careful, we don't know what the situation is out there. We've got two officers shot, two officers down."

Officials are expected to release further details at the news conference at 4:30 a.m. It is being held at Stuart's City Hall. We will stream it live on WHOtv.com and on the WHO-HD Facebook page.

Check back to WHOtv.com as we update this story with more details as they are made available.