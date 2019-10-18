Deputies ‘Stable’ After Being Shot Serving Arrest Warrant in Stuart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Iowa – Two Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputies are stable after being shot Thursday night while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Stuart. Someone inside the apartment where the warrant was being served was also shot.

Law enforcement held a news conference early Friday morning to release details of the incident. Adam DeCamp the Special Agent in Charge for the Iowa Department of Public Safety said three Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputies and one Stuart Police officer were serving an arrest warrant at 615 SW 7th Street, #1 at 10:40 p.m. and just a few minutes later an officer reported shots had been fired.

DeCamp said it took about an hour and a half from the first call of the shooting before the scene was completely secure. During that time law enforcement was able to negotiate with someone inside the apartment and get him to surrender.

Officials say there is no threat to the public in connection with the shooting.

Two of the deputies, as well as an occupant in the apartment, suffered gunshot wounds DeCamp said. A third deputy was injured in the incident but was not shot.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and DeCamp said everyone is stable.

The deputies are being treated at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

DeCamp said the names of the officers and the occupant of the apartment who were shot will not be released at this time. Details about the arrest warrant and who it was for were also not released, but DeCamp says they will be later.

“It will be released. We’re not releasing it now. That’s all part of our investigation. We want to make sure our information is 100% accurate. Right now, we have half a dozen agents out running, following leads, doing interviews…making sure the information we give is accurate,” said DeCamp.

Law enforcement dispatcher audio from Guthrie County during the incident illustrates the concern for other officers responding to the scene, "You guys be careful, we don't know what the situation is out there. We've got two officers shot, two officers down."

The list of law enforcement agencies that responded to assist is a long one. Officials say there were personnel from Adair, Audubon, Dallas, Cass, Greene, and Shelby counties as well as officers from Creston, Harlan and the Iowa State Patrol.

Check back to WHOtv.com as we update this story with more details as they are made available.