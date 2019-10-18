× Harrison Barnes to Pay for Funeral of Texas Woman Killed by Officer

SACRAMENTO, California — Iowa native Harrison Barnes will pay for the funeral of the woman killed by an officer inside her Texas home.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed earlier this month when an officer responded to her home after a neighbor called worried about an open door. The now former officer — Aaron Dean — is facing murder charges. He has resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Barnes, who is now a forward for the Sacramento Kings, has ties to that area of Texas. He played parts of three seasons for the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to Sacramento.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Barnes called it a “tragic situation.”

“The biggest thing is, anytime someone has to go through that, the last thing you want to have to worry about is trying to come up with the money for a funeral,” said Barnes.

Harrison Barnes on he and his wife’s decision to pay for the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/D9jQSMycOR — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) October 17, 2019

Jefferson’s funeral will be held Saturday.