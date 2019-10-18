× Two Deputies Shot While Serving Search Warrant in Stuart, One Police Officer Injured in Incident

STUART, Iowa — A news conference has been scheduled for 4:30 a.m. to release more information about an officer-involved shooting that injured three law enforcement officers in Stuart late Thursday night.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the officers are recovering at a Des Moines hospital following the incident.

The deputies from Guthrie County and the officer from the Stuart Police Department were serving a search warrant at an apartment at the Summit Street Apartments in southwest Stuart when the shooting incident occurred. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright tells Channel 13 that two deputies suffered gunshot wounds and one police officer was injured. Arganbright says they are at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines receiving treatment and are believed to be stable.

Information on any suspects in the shooting has not yet been released by police.

According to law enforcement dispatcher audio from Guthrie County during the incident, the first call for assistance came around 10:45 p.m. and said there was an officer-involved shooting with an officer down. A few minutes later a dispatcher says, “You guys be careful, we don’t know what the situation is out there. We’ve got two officers shot, two officers down.”

Officials are expected to release further details at the news conference at 4:30 a.m. It is being held at Stuart’s City Hall. We will stream it live on WHOtv.com and on the WHO-HD Facebook page.

Check back to WHOtv.com as we update this story with more details as they are made available.