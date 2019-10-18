× Two Police Officers Shot in Stuart, One Injured

STUART, Iowa — The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 3 law enforcement officers are recovering in Des Moines following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Stuart.

The officers and deputies from Guthrie County and Stuart Police Department were serving a search warrant when the shooting incident occurred. Two men were shot, one was injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Stay with Channel 13 as we will follow this developing story as more information becomes available.

Previous story below.

—

STUART, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting with a shooting incident in Stuart.

Mitch Mortvedt with Iowa DCI gave us this statement:

“DCI and [Iowa] State Patrol are responding to a shooting incident in Stuart. At this time, from what I know, it is a fluid situation and i am not able to confirm anything more.”

Sergeant Alex Dinkla tells us, “We are still gathering details as this is an active investigation. At this time, The Iowa State Patrol and DCI are responding to a shooting incident in Stuart.”

Stay with Channel 13 as we will follow this developing story as more information becomes available by police.