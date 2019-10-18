× Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Hickman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are identifying the victim of a fatal accident earlier this week on Hickman Road.

56-year-old Randy McClain of Des Moines was killed when he was hit by a car in the 1800 block of Hickman Road. The crash happened around 9:15 pm on Wednesday. McClain passed away at a Des Moines hospital about two hours after the crash.

Police are still investigating why McClain stepped into traffic. Speed, distracted driving and impairment were not issues in the crash.