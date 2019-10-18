× Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Looks to End Racial Profiling

DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Julián Castro was in Iowa Friday to discuss his plan to attack racial profiling.

The former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took part in a roundtable discussion at Urban Dreams in Des Moines. The local NAACP chapter was there as well as Creative Visions and community members.

Castro said he is the only candidate that has a plan to tackle the issue of racial profiling, and it starts with diversifying police departments to help mend the rift between law enforcement and communities.

“I want more people who are coming from the neighborhoods that are too often overpoliced. I want police officers that are not afraid of the people they are policing, that don’t have preconceived notions that can sometimes lead to individual officers firing their weapon more quickly against some people than against others,” said Castro.

Castro said he would also require police departments to do more training to recognize and understand bias.