Stuart Community Shaken up by Officer-Involved Shooting

STUART, Iowa -- The Stuart community is very shaken up by recent events at South Summit Apartments.

Residents said they are shocked by the officer-involved shooting and sexual assault that happened in a matter of two days in their neighborhood.

“I couldn’t believe it had happened and I was worried about the Stuart people, the police and EMS people that were involved because we know these people. We’ve lived here for a very long time,” Stuart resident Donna Olson said.

Olson said as a teacher and long time resident, she’s always considered the town to be very safe.

“It’s very worrisome. I mean, we’ve had two events now here in this community that are horrendous within a couple days and it is scary. You worry about the young people, with so many young families that live out in that area. I worried this morning about the children getting on the school bus and how this might affect their day,” Olson said.

Another neighbor, Gary Faust, said he didn’t hear the commotion of the incident, but he did hear life-flight helicopters landing and taking off near his backyard very early Friday morning.

“In a small town of like 1,700 people, it blows your mind when you’re in a house this close to what’s happening in your neighborhood,” Faust said.

Olson said she is worried about the officers and their families and also others who live in the apartment complex who had to witness the incident.

“I hope it’s not a trend. I truly do. I hope it’s just something where we had one or two people that were more transient that were in this area, and hopefully they will be punished for what they have done. And maybe our community can get back to being the safe, friendly community it has always been,” Olson said.