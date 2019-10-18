Stuart Mayor Looking to Change Things at South Summit Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Iowa — The shooting at the South Summit Apartment Complex in Stuart Thursday night did not surprise the town’s mayor.

Mayor Dick Cook was aware of a number of calls police had made to that address in recent times. Cook pledged on Friday to make changes to this situation.

“I figured it was coming eventually. It’s unfortunate that it did,” said Cook. “We need to do more screening on who are the tenants out there and more background checks for sure.”

Cook said the issue would be taken up at the next council meeting.

“Hopefully, we can get an attorney within a month or so and we can get some changes fast on this. It needs to be done,” said Cook.

“It’s definitely not a crime town,” said Russ Wagner, vice president of the Stuart Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great place to raise a family. We have a great facility for the school, so it’s definitely a family-oriented town."

Wagner said the Chamber is always working on ways to attract people to live and work in Stuart.

"Yeah, it’s a great place to do business,” said Wagner. “You have the opportunity to do business in Des Moines. I chose to have my office out here in Stuart. I think it’s a great bedroom community quite frankly.”

Stuart has a colorful history, including a bank robbery by Bonnie and Clyde. The town will celebrate that heritage with a History Walk on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. meeting at the Depot. Admission is for a free-will offering.