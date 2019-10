Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE - 10th ranked Waukee has a deceiving record, and the Warriors proved it Friday night rolling over Indianola 42-7.

The Warriors are now 5-3, but all 3 losses have come to teams ranked in the Top 10 of Class 4A.

Waukee is now in control of its district. Next week in the regular season finale the Warriors travel to Johnston.