23 Iowa Takes Down Purdue 26-20

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Purdue on Saturday, defeating the Boilermakers 26-20.

The no. 23 Hawkeyes saw improvement in their running game after struggling in the previous two games against Michigan and Penn State.

Mekhi Sargent led Iowa with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyler Goodson also ran one in for the Hawkeyes.

Nate Stanley completed 23 of 33 passes for 260 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Brandon Smith caught nine passes for 106 yards.

Iowa is now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes play at Northwestern next Saturday at 11 a.m.