Anticipate Road Closures During Sunday's Des Moines Marathon

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you have plans in Des Moines Sunday, you might have to take an alternative route to them.

The annual IMT Des Moines Marathon kicks off in downtown Des Moines at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty-six miles of the city will be devoted to the race, which starts at 300 Court Avenue. The route winds through many areas in Des Moines including Water Works Park, Gray’s Lake and the Drake Neighborhood before ending back at 300 Court Avenue. Most of the course should be clear by early Sunday afternoon. More than 7,000 runners are expected to take on the full or half marathon.

Find a timeline of the anticipated road closures here.

Find suggested reroutes to avoid traffic delays here.

More information on the IMT Des Moines Marathon can be found here.