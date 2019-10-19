Cars Damaged in Des Moines Auto Shop Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An early morning car fire at a Des Moines auto shop destroyed at least one car and damaged more than a dozen others.

The Des Moines Fire Department said a passerby noticed flames coming from a car parked in the Storm Auto parking lot near the East Village on SE 15th Street.

By the time crews got there, flame and smoke damaged another 15 cars in that lot. Luckily, no one was hurt and the building itself didn't have any damage.

The Des Moines Fire Department is still working to determine what caused the blaze.