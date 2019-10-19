× Deputies Injured in Stuart Shooting Released From Hospital in Good Condition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials in Des Moines said the two Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputies who were shot in Stuart Thursday night have been released from the hospital.

MercyOne spokesperson Gregg Lagan said deputies Steven Henry and Jim Mink were released from the hospital Saturday morning in good condition.

The two were shot while serving an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Randall Comly. He was wanted on burglary charges. Police said Comly is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Charges from the shooting are pending.