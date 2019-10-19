Farrell’s in Urbandale Hosts Fundraiser for One of Their Own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Members at Ferrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Urbandale gathered Saturday night to support one of their own.

Kara Walker, a strength coach, had been battling extreme fatigue since starting at Farrell’s last year. Through the recommendation of a client, Walker decided to test her hormone levels hoping to find the answer to her condition.

“I went in to check my hormones. A simple blood test. They were low except for one test was high. That led to more tests. That led to an MRI. And that led to finding a tumor in my brain,” said Walker.

As a result of the tumor, Walker is experiencing hypothyroidism, which explains her extreme fatigue and her ongoing struggle with losing weight.

“In working out here you have a lot of expectations. It’s an extreme makeover, you are expecting to shed a lot of weight and that just wasn’t happening,” said Walker.

As soon as her condition was known, head coach and manager Denise De Hamer stepped in to help. She decided to dedicate the gym’s annual Glow in the Dark Halloween Kickboxing event as a fundraiser for Walker. All proceeds will go towards Walker’s $8,000 deductible.

“The fact that I'm starting a new journey right now and they are here behind me to help me ... it’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” said Walker.

Farrell’s will continue to raise money and meals for Walker and her family after the event on their website.