High-Speed Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- A man was killed in a crash after leading police on a high-speed chase in Story County.

The chase started a little north of Ames in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol said a trooper tried to pull a suspect over for speeding, a suspended license from Minnesota and having an active warrant out of Worth County.

The car took off at speeds of up to 120 mph. According to the crash report, the suspect tried to take the exit at a rest stop near mile marker 121 and then slammed into a parked semi-truck, which killed him.

The man's name has not yet been released. The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.