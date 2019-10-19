× Iowa State Offense Strong in 34-24 Win Over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Iowa State defeated Texas Tech 34-24 on Saturday for the Cyclones’ third win in a row.

Iowa State had a big offensive performance, compiling 560 total yards.

Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns and 378 yards, completing 23 of 32 passes.

Freshman running back Breece Hall had another strong performance after breaking out in last week’s win over West Virginia. Hall ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Tarique Milton had four catches for 98 yards. Charlie Kolar added two touchdown catches and 79 yards for the Cyclones.

Iowa State is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are back home next Saturday against Oklahoma State. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.