× Police: Des Moines Man Gave Children Marijuana, Sexually Abused Them

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges including sex abuse after police say he gave three children drugs at his home and sexually assaulted two of them.

Court documents say 66-year-old Jessie Gonzales gave the children marijuana almost every day from June 15 to July 29 of this year. The documents detail two incidents where Gonzales touched two of the victims inappropriately. One victim was 13 years old at the time and the other was under the age of 12.

Gonzales is charged with third- and second-degree sex abuse and three counts of distributing drugs to a minor.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.