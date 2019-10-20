× DNR Officer Rescues Duck Hunters in Sinking Boat

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — A conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Sunday morning helped rescue a father and teenage son whose boat started filling with water during their duck hunting trip.

A DNR news release stated that the father and son had been hunting out on the water in the Tieville Bend Wildlife Management Area and were headed to the boat ramp when their 14-foot jon boat started taking on water.

Conservation Officer Gary Sisco and an Iowa State Patrol trooper joined personnel from Decatur Fire and Rescue to pull the hunters from their boat and transport them to shore. Both refused medical treatment.