× Family Escapes House Fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family escaped without any injuries after a fire started in their home Sunday evening.

It happened at 2818 East 27th Street around 7:20 p.m.

The Des Moines Fire Department said the family was home at the time when their daughter heard a pop and then found the front room on fire. She was able to get everyone out. Crews arrived and knocked down the fire quickly.

There is no word on what caused it.