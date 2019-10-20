I THINK: Blowout Losses are Becoming the Norm in HS Football, Thats a Problem

Posted 11:40 pm, October 20, 2019, by

John Sears says every week it seems like more and more blowouts are happening in High School football.  This does not bode well for the future of the sport.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.