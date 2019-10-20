× Insiders 10/20/19: American Farm Bureau President on the Trade War, John Delaney’s Plan to Help Working/Middle Class Americans

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are in the steel, soybean or pork industries or bought a TV, smart phone or numerous other items, you may have already felt the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. You might have paid more or have already lost money if you are a producer who uses any of the supplies impacted by the tariffs during this dispute.

Trump has pledged that he will get a deal that will benefit U.S. consumers and producers, but people have waited for that since last year. Zippy Duvall, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, discusses how people are feeling about the trade war.

John Delaney was the first Democrat to announce his campaign for president, but that hasn't translated into much visible support. Delaney joins Insiders to talk about where he stands in the race to the Iowa caucuses.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is advocating for a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for all Americans. Delaney argues why he has a better plan to improve the financial outlook of Americans.

Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price recently returned after spending seven days in Spain. He has some thoughts on the similarities and differences he found between Iowa and Spain.

Delaney returns for the Insiders Quick Six.