× Iowa Congresswoman Engaged to Marry Presidential Candidate’s Staffer

INDIANOLA, Iowa–One of Iowa’s history-making lawmakers is engaged to a top Iowa staffer of a presidential candidate who is trying to make her own history. Sunday afternoon, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, helped spread the news that her Iowa political director Daniel Wasta is engaged to marry U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer, the first-term Democrat from Dubuque.

“Oh, and I have an announcement, in case you haven’t heard it…Abby Finkenauer’s getting married,” Warren announced during a campaign event at Simpson College, according to CNN reporter DJ Judd.

Warren said, “And she’s marrying Daniel Wasta, who’s my political director. So I’m really excited.”

Finkenauer is serving her first term in Iowa’s First Congressional District, joining Second District Congresswoman Cindy Axne as the first two Iowa women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Finkenauer previously served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives. She hasn’t publicly endorsed a presidential candidate in 2020 but worked for Joe Biden’s 2008 president campaign.

I said YES to forever with Daniel, my best friend and my rock. We are so grateful for all the love & support of our families and friends as we take this next step building our life together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tt1ulOZPZw — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) October 20, 2019

Wasta formerly served as a legislative liaison for State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.