Iowa Native and Major League Baseball Umpire Dead at 52

DES MOINES, Iowa — Major League Baseball umpire and Iowa native Eric Cooper has died.

Sunday afternoon, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the news that the 21-year veteran had died at the age of 52. The announcement did not disclose what caused Cooper’s death.

Manfred said in a statement, “This is a very sad day across Major League Baseball. Eric Cooper was a highly respected umpire, a hard worker on the field and a popular member of our staff. He also served as a key voice of the MLB Umpires Association on important issues in our game. Eric was a consistent presence in the Postseason throughout his career, including in this year’s Division Series between the Yankees and the Twins. He was known for his professionalism and his enthusiasm, including for our international events.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Eric’s family, friends and all of his fellow Major League Umpires. We will honor Eric’s memory during the World Series. Eric will be missed by the entire Baseball family,” said Manfred.

Cooper played baseball at Des Moines Hoover High School and later graduated from Iowa State University. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Major League Baseball lists these career achievements: