Iowa State Back in AP Top 25, Iowa Moves Up After Win

IOWA — After a pair of victories on Saturday, the Iowa and Iowa State football teams are once again both ranked in the AP Top 25.

In the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday, Iowa slotted in at no. 20 and Iowa State at no. 23.

The Cyclones were ranked no. 21 to start the season but ended up dropping out after a shaky performance against Northern Iowa and a subsequent bye week. Iowa State had been receiving more votes in the poll the past couple weeks after wins over TCU and West Virginia. A convincing 34-24 win against Texas Tech on Saturday — the team’s third in a row — launched the Cyclones back into the top 25.

Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday to stop its descent in the rankings. The Hawkeyes were ranked no. 23 last week, but a 26-20 win over Purdue helped them climb back up the rankings.

Iowa is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes play at Northwestern on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Iowa State is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are back home on Saturday against Oklahoma State. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.