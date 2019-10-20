Officers Run Marathon in Full Uniform in Honor of Fallen Sgt. Beminio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hundreds ran in the IMT Des Moines Marathon Sunday, but two of them did it in full officer uniforms to honor a fallen Des Moines police officer.

In 2016, a man ambushed and killed Sgt. Anthony Beminio from the Des Moines Police Department and Officer Justin Martin from the Urbandale Police Department.

"We had the chance to run with Zoey, who is the widow of Anthony Beminio. To run with her, I mean, it brings a tear to your eye," said Detective Sean Dodge from the Modesto Police Department in California.

Dodge and Sgt. Keenan Hughes from Blue Springs, Missouri, team up to run marathons around the country in honor of fallen officers. They said their goal is to let the families know that police departments remember them. The officers carried a flag and a bib number for Beminio and presented them to his wife after the race. The two officers said even though they didn’t know Beminio personally, running for fallen officers gives them purpose.

"Both of us feel that doing marathons just for the metal lost its purpose. We both were looking for something more and luck would have it, Kansas City meets Modesto, California, and here we are going all over the country honoring fallen police officers and fire fighters and it’s given us a purpose for what we do," said Hughes from the Blue Springs Police Department.

The two just ran a marathon in Kansas City on Saturday and plan to do a couple more in the next several weeks.