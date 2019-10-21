Brewery Set to Begin Construction Along Raccoon River Valley Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa – A new business will soon be available to people who use the Raccoon River Valley Trail.

Kinship Brewing Company plans to build a taproom and brewery along the trail in Waukee.

The brewery will sit on 6.24 acres of land located off of North 10th Street and Hickman Road.

City of Waukee Development Services Director Brad Deets said, “It really adds to a different element, really expanding that area west of town and really providing an opportunity particularly for pedestrians, bike riders on the Raccoon River Valley Trail.”

Kinship Brewing Owner Zach Dobeck said in addition to a taproom and brewery there will be a dog park and outside garden for people to use as well.

“It’s a little different than what you are used to when it comes to a brewery. I say that because the taproom both inside and outside our goal is to create an atmosphere, destination brewery that you want to be a part of,” Dobeck said.

Dobeck started brewing 10 years ago with his brother as a hobby. He quit his day job in Atlanta and moved his family to Waukee to start the brewery.

“I looked at the industry as a very ‘kinship’ sort of kind of set of people basically. You may have different walks of life but we love gathering in the community and drinking a beer and just kind of being part of that community,” Dobeck said.

Dobeck said the brewery plans to have four staple beers and additional limited edition flavors.

Right now, the biggest challenge is building a road to get to the site. Dobeck said construction will begin once the road is built.

“There’s been a number of businesses, restaurants, that are located on that trail that have really seen a lot of success. That’s just something we haven’t had in Waukee, and really this being kind of the entrance into that overall trail system. We think it is going to be quite an asset to that overall trail experience,” Deets said.

The brewery is estimated to open in the summer of 2020.