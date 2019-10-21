× Des Moines Register Opinion Editor Leaving the Paper

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Register’s opinion page editor is leaving.

Kathie Obradovich, who previously served stints at the paper as a reporter and as a political columnist, announced Monday she is leaving the Register to become the Iowa editor-in-chief at States Newsroom, a national not-for-profit news operation focused on state government and politics. She said she will start her new job on Nov. 11.

“It was a hard decision to leave the Register after 16 years. I feel blessed to have worked with some of the most talented journalists in the country,” wrote Obradovich on Twitter.

She also joked on Twitter that the decision is not linked to the RAGBRAI resignations last week.

“My plans are entirely unrelated to anything else you may have heard about the Register lately. I don’t even own a bike!” wrote Obradovich.

