Elizabeth Warren: ‘Hello, Roosevelt Roughriders!’ Praises Namesake of Des Moines High School

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts, paid tribute to the former president for which a Des Moines high school is named on Monday morning. "Hello, Roosevelt Roughriders!" Warren said as she took the stage.

Warren has pledged that as president, she would break up large companies that she feels hold monopolies, giving them unfair competitive advantages over rivals and punishing consumers by ultimately reducing choices. At a rally before 650 high schools at Roosevelt High School, Warren singled out big companies that control much of technology, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. She praised the high school's namesake, former President Teddy Roosevelt, for taking action in the past. "To be in a school that is named for the president who was the first one to break up the giant corporations in this country," Warren said, "Go Teddy Roosevelt!"

In the early 1900s, President Roosevelt broke up monopolistic practices in the oil and railroad industries. Warren has feuded with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about her call to break up his company. On Monday, Zuckerberg announced new efforts at Facebook to fight efforts by other countries to interfere in the 2020 election, as Russia did in 2016.