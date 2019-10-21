Former Iowa Mayor Who Grew Marijuana at Home Gets Probation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa -- A former mayor who grew marijuana in her Guthrie County home will avoid prison time.

Investigators found 18 marijuana plants on a property owned by former Jamaica Mayor LaDonna Kennedy and her husband, Randy Kennedy, back in January.

The couple was arrested on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Last Friday, LaDonna Kennedy took a plea deal and the court gave her a deferred judgement and two years of probation. Randy Kennedy received the same sentence earlier this month.