Motion to Suppress Hearing Tuesday for Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' Murder

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing begins Tuesday in Poweshiek County on a motion to suppress a portion of Christhian Rivera’s interview with police – where he is alleged to have confessed to killing Mollie Tibbetts.

Investigators say Rivera confessed to murdering the 20-year-old University of Iowa in July of 2018 after she disappeared while on a run around her hometown of Brooklyn. Rivera led authorities to Tibbetts’ body, which was concealed in a cornfield, just over a month after she disappeared.

Rivera’s attorneys claim he was not properly read his Miranda rights and prosecutors do agree that the interrogating officer did not state that whatever he said would be used against him in court.

Prosecutors say Rivera was again given his Miranda rights fully once Tibbetts’ body was located and that all statements from that point forward will be admissible.

The hearing is expected to last three days.