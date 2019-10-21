New Poll Shows Pete Buttigieg Rising in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Pete Buttigieg has surged into third place in Iowa, according to the latest Suffolk University/USA Today Poll released Monday.

The poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers shows Buttigieg narrowing the gap between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg made the biggest jump since the last poll released in July, moving up 7 points. Warren had the second-highest rise in the poll, moving up 4 points. Kamala Harris saw the biggest drop in support, falling 13 points. Biden fell 6 points since the summer survey.

“Iowa is unquestionably up for grabs,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston. “The poll records an impressive move by Pete Buttigieg, who has found a lane and is accelerating toward the front of the pack, surpassing Bernie Sanders. All of this is happening while the number of undecided voters continues to grow as Democratic caucus-goers pause to re-evaluate the changing field.”

Results:

Joe Biden (18%)

Elizabeth Warren (17%)

Pete Buttigieg (13%)

Bernie Sanders (9%)

Kamala Harris (3%)

Amy Klobuchar (3%)

Tulsi Gabbard (3%)

Andrew Yang (1%)

Cory Booker (1%)

Candidates Beto O’Rourke, John Delaney, Tim Ryan and Marianne Williamson combined for just over 1 percent.

Undecided voters made up 29 percent of the poll. That is up 8 points from this summer.